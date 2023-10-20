Jack Hughes will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders face off on Friday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Hughes intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jack Hughes vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Hughes averaged 18:59 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +10.

He had a goal in 32 of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in 10 of them.

Hughes had an assist in 41 of 78 games last season, with multiple assists in 15 of them.

Hughes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

There is a 53.5% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

