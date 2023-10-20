Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau Score a Goal Against the Devils on October 20?
Can we expect Jean-Gabriel Pageau finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41 if he scores a goal)
Pageau 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 11 of 70 games last season, Pageau scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He posted five goals (plus three assists) on the power play.
- He posted a 10.6% shooting percentage, taking 1.7 shots per game.
Devils 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
