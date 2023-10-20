Can we expect Jean-Gabriel Pageau finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pageau 2022-23 stats and insights

In 11 of 70 games last season, Pageau scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He posted five goals (plus three assists) on the power play.

He posted a 10.6% shooting percentage, taking 1.7 shots per game.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.