Jean-Gabriel Pageau Game Preview: Islanders vs. Devils - October 20
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Pageau's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Pageau Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 70 games last season, Pageau had a plus-minus of -2, and averaged 17:22 on the ice.
- He scored a goal in a game 11 times last season over 70 games played, with multiple goals in two games.
- Pageau had an assist in 23 of 70 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.
- Pageau's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.
- There is a 32.3% chance of Pageau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Pageau Stats vs. the Devils in 2022-23
- The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.
