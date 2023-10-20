Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Pageau's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Pageau Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 70 games last season, Pageau had a plus-minus of -2, and averaged 17:22 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 11 times last season over 70 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Pageau had an assist in 23 of 70 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

Pageau's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Pageau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Devils in 2022-23

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.

