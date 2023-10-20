The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt included, will play the New York Islanders on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Bratt available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Bratt had a plus-minus of +14, and averaged 17:22 on the ice.

He had a goal in 25 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in six of them.

Bratt had an assist in 35 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.