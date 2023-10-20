Should you wager on John Marino to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)

Marino 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 64 games last season, Marino scored -- but just one goal each time.

Marino produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 6.0% of them.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

