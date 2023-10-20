In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Jonathan Huberdeau to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Huberdeau stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Huberdeau has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 20% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 11 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.