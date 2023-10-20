The Calgary Flames, including Jonathan Huberdeau, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Huberdeau in that upcoming Flames-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Huberdeau has averaged 18:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In two of four games this season, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Huberdeau has registered a point in a game three times this year out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Huberdeau has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through four games played).

Huberdeau's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Blue Jackets in 2022-23

The Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-116) ranked 31st in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

