Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Juneau County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In Juneau County, Wisconsin, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Juneau County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Mauston High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cochrane-Fountain City High School at New Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: New Lisbon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.