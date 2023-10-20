On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Kevin Bahl going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200 if he scores a goal)

Bahl 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 42 games last season, Bahl scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Bahl produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.3 shots per game, sinking 7.4% of them.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Islanders earned eight shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

