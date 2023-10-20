In the upcoming tilt against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Kyle Palmieri to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri 2022-23 stats and insights

Palmieri scored in 14 of 55 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

On the power play, he scored three goals while picking up two assists.

Palmieri averaged two shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 13.1%.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

