Kyle Palmieri will be in action when the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils meet on Friday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Palmieri available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Palmieri Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Palmieri's plus-minus last season was +13, in 15:10 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 14 of 55 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

In 14 of 55 games last season, Palmieri had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

Palmieri's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Devils in 2022-23

The Devils gave up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

Their +67 goal differential was third-best in the league.

