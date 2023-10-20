Will MacKenzie Weegar Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 20?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will MacKenzie Weegar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)
Weegar stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Weegar scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Weegar has zero points on the power play.
- Weegar averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 11 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
