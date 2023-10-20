Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marathon County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Marathon County, Wisconsin, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Cadott High School at Abbotsford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Abbotsford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wausau East High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Merrill, WI
- Conference: Wisconsin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
