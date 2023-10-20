For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Mathew Barzal a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)

Barzal 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 58 games last season, Barzal scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He posted four goals (plus 15 assists) on the power play.

He took 1.7 shots per game, sinking 10.1% of them.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils gave up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

