Mathew Barzal Game Preview: Islanders vs. Devils - October 20
Mathew Barzal will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils play on Friday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Barzal against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.
Mathew Barzal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Islanders vs Devils Game Info
|Islanders vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Devils Prediction
|Islanders vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Devils Player Props
Barzal Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Barzal averaged 13:14 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +5.
- In 12 of 58 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Barzal had an assist in 26 games last season out of 58 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.
- Barzal's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Barzal Stats vs. the Devils in 2022-23
- The Devils gave up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.
