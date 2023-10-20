Mathew Barzal will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils play on Friday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Barzal against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Mathew Barzal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Barzal averaged 13:14 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +5.

In 12 of 58 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Barzal had an assist in 26 games last season out of 58 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.

Barzal's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Devils in 2022-23

The Devils gave up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.

