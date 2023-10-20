For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Coronato a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Matthew Coronato score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)

Coronato stats and insights

Coronato has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Coronato has scored one goal on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 11 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

