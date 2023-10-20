In the upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Mikael Backlund to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a goal)

Backlund stats and insights

Backlund is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Backlund has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 11 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

