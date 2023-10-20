Mikael Backlund Game Preview: Flames vs. Blue Jackets - October 20
The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund included, will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Backlund are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Mikael Backlund vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Backlund Season Stats Insights
- Backlund's plus-minus this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is -1.
- Backlund has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.
- Backlund has yet to register a point this year through four games.
- Backlund has yet to post an assist through four games this year.
- Backlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Backlund Stats vs. the Blue Jackets in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets conceded 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.
- They had the league's 31st-ranked goal differential at -116.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Columbus
|4
|Games
|2
|0
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
