The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund included, will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Backlund are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mikael Backlund vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund's plus-minus this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is -1.

Backlund has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

Backlund has yet to register a point this year through four games.

Backlund has yet to post an assist through four games this year.

Backlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Blue Jackets in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blue Jackets conceded 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.

They had the league's 31st-ranked goal differential at -116.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 0 Points 2 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 2

