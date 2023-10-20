Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Sheboygan North High School at Marquette University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Francis High School at Two Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Two Rivers, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
