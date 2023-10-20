For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nathan Bastian a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Bastian 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 43 games last season, Bastian scored -- but just one goal each time.

Bastian produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.9 shots per game, sinking 9.7% of them.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

