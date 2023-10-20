The Calgary Flames, with Nazem Kadri, take the ice Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kadri's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nazem Kadri vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Kadri has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 18:17 on the ice per game.

Kadri has yet to score a goal this season through four games played.

Kadri has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Kadri has had an assist in one of four games this year.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Kadri hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kadri Stats vs. the Blue Jackets in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in league play.

They had the league's 31st-ranked goal differential at -116.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

