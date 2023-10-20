Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Islanders on October 20?
Should you bet on Nico Hischier to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders meet up on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a goal)
Hischier 2022-23 stats and insights
- Hischier scored in 29 of 81 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He posted seven goals (plus 12 assists) on the power play.
- He took 3.2 shots per game, sinking 12.1% of them.
Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
- The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
