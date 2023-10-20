Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will play on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Hischier in that upcoming Devils-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nico Hischier vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Hischier averaged 19:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +33.

He had a goal in 29 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Hischier had an assist in 39 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

Hischier's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

Hischier has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their +25 goal differential ranked 12th in the league.

