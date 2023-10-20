Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Islanders - October 20
Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will play on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Hischier in that upcoming Devils-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Nico Hischier vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
|Devils vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Islanders Prediction
|Devils vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Islanders Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Islanders
Hischier Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 81 games last season, Hischier averaged 19:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +33.
- He had a goal in 29 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.
- Hischier had an assist in 39 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists nine times.
- Hischier's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.
- Hischier has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Hischier Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23
- The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- Their +25 goal differential ranked 12th in the league.
