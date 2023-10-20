Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. If you're considering a bet on Dobson against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Noah Dobson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Dobson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Dobson averaged 19:23 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +4.

He had a goal in 13 games last season through 78 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 31 of 78 games last season, Dobson had an assist -- and five of those games included multiple assists.

Dobson's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Devils in 2022-23

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

Their +67 goal differential was third-best in the league.

