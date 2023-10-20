The Calgary Flames, including Noah Hanifin, take the ice Friday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hanifin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Hanifin has averaged 22:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Hanifin has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

In three of four games this season, Hanifin has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of four games this season, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Hanifin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Hanifin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in league action.

They had the league's 31st-ranked goal differential at -116.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

