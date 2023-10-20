Will Ondrej Palat find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils play the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41 if he scores a goal)

Palat 2022-23 stats and insights

Palat scored in six of 49 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

On the power play, Palat produced one goal and two assists.

Palat averaged 1.5 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.1%.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

