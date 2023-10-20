The New Jersey Devils, Ondrej Palat included, will play the New York Islanders on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Palat in the Devils-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.

Ondrej Palat vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 49 games last season, Palat had a plus-minus of +5, and averaged 14:38 on the ice.

In six of 49 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 13 of 49 games last season, Palat had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their +25 goal differential ranked 12th in the league.

