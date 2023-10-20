Ondrej Palat Game Preview: Devils vs. Islanders - October 20
The New Jersey Devils, Ondrej Palat included, will play the New York Islanders on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Palat in the Devils-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.
Ondrej Palat vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
|Devils vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Islanders Prediction
|Devils vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Islanders Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Islanders
Palat Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 49 games last season, Palat had a plus-minus of +5, and averaged 14:38 on the ice.
- In six of 49 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- In 13 of 49 games last season, Palat had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.
- The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Palat Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23
- The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- Their +25 goal differential ranked 12th in the league.
