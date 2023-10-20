Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ozaukee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Pulaski High School at Homestead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mequon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Port Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Port Washington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.