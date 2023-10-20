The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Andersson stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Andersson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 11 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.