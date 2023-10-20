Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 20?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Andersson stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Andersson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 11 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.