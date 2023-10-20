Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20, 2023. Looking to wager on Andersson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson has averaged 23:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Andersson has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Andersson has a point in three games this season through four games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Andersson has had an assist twice this year in four games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Andersson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets in 2022-23

The Blue Jackets conceded 329 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.

Their -116 goal differential ranked 31st in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

