On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Ryan Pulock going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a goal)

Pulock 2022-23 stats and insights

In five of 82 games last season, Pulock scored -- but just one goal each time.

On the power play, Pulock posted one goal and four assists.

Pulock averaged 1.5 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Devils were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

