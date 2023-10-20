On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Samuel Bolduc going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 17 games last season, Bolduc scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Bolduc produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 1.1 shots per game, sinking 10.0% of them.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

