Sheboygan County, Wisconsin has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Sheboygan County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Sheboygan North High School at Marquette University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oostburg High School at Horicon High School