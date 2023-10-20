When the New Jersey Devils square off against the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Timo Meier score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a goal)

Meier 2022-23 stats and insights

In 32 of 78 games last season, Meier scored -- and seven times he scored multiple goals.

On the power play, Meier posted 17 goals and six assists.

He took 3.9 shots per game, sinking 12.2% of them.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Islanders earned eight shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

