Timo Meier will be among those on the ice Friday when his New Jersey Devils play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Meier in that upcoming Devils-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Timo Meier vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Meier Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Meier averaged 18:13 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -19.

He had a goal in 32 of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in seven of them.

In 25 of 78 games last season, Meier had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Meier has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.