Tommy Paul 2023 Erste Bank Open Odds
Tommy Paul goes into the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria off the back of a nice run at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, falling to Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. Paul's first match is against Alexandre Muller (in the round of 32). Paul has +2000 odds to win this tournament at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.
Paul at the 2023 Erste Bank Open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: October 21-29
- Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle
- Location: Vienna, Austria
- Court Surface: Hard
Paul's Next Match
In his opening match at the Erste Bank Open, Paul will face Muller on Tuesday, October 24 at 7:00 AM ET in the round of 32.
Paul Stats
- Paul was defeated in his last match, 6-7, 3-6 versus Shelton in the quarterfinals of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships on October 20, 2023.
- Paul has not won any of his 25 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 43-25.
- In 15 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Paul is 32-15 in matches.
- Paul has played 26.7 games per match in his 68 matches over the past year across all court types.
- On hard courts, Paul has played 47 matches over the past year, and 26.2 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Paul has won 80.4% of his service games, and he has won 25.9% of his return games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Paul has won 81.4% of his games on serve and 26.6% on return.
