The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Tyler Toffoli light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli 2022-23 stats and insights

In 28 of 82 games last season, Toffoli scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.

On the power play, Toffoli posted 10 goals and 15 assists.

He posted a 12.7% shooting percentage, taking 3.3 shots per game.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

