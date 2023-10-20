Tyler Toffoli and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. If you'd like to wager on Toffoli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Toffoli averaged 16:36 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +16.

In 28 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and six of those games included multiple goals.

Toffoli had an assist in 32 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

Toffoli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

Their +25 goal differential ranked 12th in the league.

