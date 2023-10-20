When the Calgary Flames face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Walker Duehr find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48 if he scores a goal)

Duehr stats and insights

Duehr has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Duehr has no points on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 11 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

