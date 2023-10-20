The Week 8 college football slate includes three games with Southland teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State

Week 8 Southland Results

SE Louisiana 37 Northwestern State 20

Pregame Favorite: SE Louisiana (-12.5)

SE Louisiana (-12.5) Pregame Total: 51.5

SE Louisiana Leaders

Passing: Zachary Clement (12-for-18, 192 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Zachary Clement (12-for-18, 192 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Deantre Jackson (6 ATT, 119 YDS, 1 TD)

Deantre Jackson (6 ATT, 119 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Darius Lewis (6 TAR, 6 REC, 109 YDS)

Northwestern State Leaders

Passing: Tyler Vander Waal (27-for-43, 249 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Tyler Vander Waal (27-for-43, 249 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Kolbe Burrell (11 ATT, 49 YDS)

Kolbe Burrell (11 ATT, 49 YDS) Receiving: T.J. Johnson (3 TAR, 3 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Northwestern State SE Louisiana 396 Total Yards 539 299 Passing Yards 320 97 Rushing Yards 219 2 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 8 Southland Games

Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Cowboy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

