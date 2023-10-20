Will Yegor Sharangovich light the lamp when the Calgary Flames square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

Sharangovich is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Sharangovich has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 11 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

