From October 19-21, Aaron Baddeley will hit the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan to play in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. It's a par-70 that spans 7,079 yards, with a purse of $8,500,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Baddeley at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Baddeley Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Aaron Baddeley Insights

Baddeley has finished below par six times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Baddeley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Baddeley has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -8 277 0 13 0 3 $1.1M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this week's event.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Baddeley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,267 yards, 188 yards longer than the 7,079-yard Accordia Golf Narashino CC this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Baddeley's Last Time Out

Baddeley was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Baddeley shot better than just 21% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Baddeley recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Baddeley had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Baddeley had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that last competition, Baddeley's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Baddeley finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Baddeley carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.2.

