In the upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Adam Erne to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Erne 2022-23 stats and insights

Erne scored in eight of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Erne produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 14.5% of them.

Jets 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Jets were one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Jets shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.