In the upcoming matchup versus the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Adam Pelech to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Adam Pelech score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a goal)

Pelech 2022-23 stats and insights

Pelech scored in six of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Pelech produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 6.2% shooting percentage, taking 1.5 shots per game.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, giving up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

