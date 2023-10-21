The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is underway, and Akshay Bhatia is currently in 53rd place with a score of +1.

Looking to bet on Akshay Bhatia at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Bhatia Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Bhatia has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 16 rounds.

Bhatia has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Bhatia has won one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Bhatia has qualified for the weekend in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -8 264 1 16 3 4 $2M

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,011 yards, 68 yards shorter than the 7,079-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Bhatia will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards during the past year.

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of competitors.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Bhatia shot better than 61% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Bhatia shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Bhatia had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Bhatia's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average (8.0).

In that most recent competition, Bhatia's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Bhatia ended the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

