Albane Valenzuela will compete at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship , taking place from October 19-21.

Looking to place a bet on Valenzuela at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Valenzuela Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Albane Valenzuela Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Valenzuela has shot below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Valenzuela has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Valenzuela has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five appearances.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Valenzuela has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 42 E 277 0 15 1 2 $416,430

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Valenzuela played this event was in 2022, and she finished 40th.

The par-72 course measures 6,680 yards this week, which is 335 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Valenzuela has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,541 yards, while Seowon Valley Country Club will be 6,680 yards this week.

Valenzuela's Last Time Out

Valenzuela finished in the 48th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.15 strokes.

Her 4.22-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA was poor, putting her in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Valenzuela was better than just 31% of the field at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Valenzuela recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Valenzuela carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.7).

Valenzuela's three birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were less than the field average of 3.5.

In that last tournament, Valenzuela's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Valenzuela finished The Ascendant LPGA underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Valenzuela had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.