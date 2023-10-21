Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Prop bets for Tuch in that upcoming Sabres-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Tuch vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch has averaged 18:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Tuch has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

Tuch has recorded a point in one of four games playedthis year.

Tuch has had an assist in one of four games this year.

The implied probability that Tuch goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Tuch having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 3 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

