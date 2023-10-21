Alex Tuch Game Preview: Sabres vs. Islanders - October 21
Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Prop bets for Tuch in that upcoming Sabres-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Alex Tuch vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Sabres vs Islanders Game Info
Tuch Season Stats Insights
- Tuch has averaged 18:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).
- Tuch has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.
- Tuch has recorded a point in one of four games playedthis year.
- Tuch has had an assist in one of four games this year.
- The implied probability that Tuch goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.
- There is a 42.6% chance of Tuch having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Tuch Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|4
|Games
|3
|1
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|0
