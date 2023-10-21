From October 19-21, Alexa Pano will hit the course at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea to play in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship . It's a par-72 that spans 6,680 yards, with a purse of $2,200,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Pano at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

Pano Odds to Win: +50000

Alexa Pano Insights

Pano has finished under par 10 times and shot 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 16 rounds, Pano has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Pano has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

Pano has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 33 -5 273 1 8 1 1 $346,919

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,680 yards, Seowon Valley Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,015 yards .

The average course Pano has played in the past year has been 170 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Pano's Last Time Out

Pano was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

Her 4.06-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA was strong, putting her in the 72nd percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Pano shot better than only 13% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Pano fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Pano recorded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.7).

Pano carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 18 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

At that last competition, Pano's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Pano ended The Ascendant LPGA underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Pano fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

