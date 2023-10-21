The San Jose Sharks, including Alexander Barabanov, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for Barabanov in that upcoming Sharks-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Barabanov has averaged 16:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Barabanov has yet to score a goal this season through four games played.

Barabanov has not recorded a point through four games this year.

Barabanov has yet to post an assist through four games this season.

Barabanov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Barabanov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 15 total goals (three per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 4 Games 3 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

