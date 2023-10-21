The field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea features Allisen Corpuz. The par-72 course spans 6,680 yards and the purse is $2,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 19-21.

Looking to place a bet on Corpuz at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Corpuz has scored better than par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score three times in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Corpuz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five appearances, Corpuz has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Corpuz has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 24 -5 277 1 17 5 6 $3.2M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Corpuz last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 17th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,680 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Seowon Valley Country Club checks in at 6,680 yards, 100 yards longer than the average course Corpuz has played in the past year (6,580 yards).

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz finished in the 19th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 56th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

Corpuz shot better than 38% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Corpuz did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Corpuz had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Corpuz's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

At that most recent outing, Corpuz had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Corpuz finished the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Corpuz finished without one.

